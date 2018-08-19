Athens Newspapers Headlines

ATHENS – The Sunday edition of Athens dailies at a glance:

KATHIMERINI: Greece also under pressure after the memorandum

ΤΟ VIMA: Exit with prayers and threats

REAL NEWS: Under the fear of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan

ETHNOS: What changes after the exit from the memorandum

ΕLEFTHEROS TYPOS: The bill of Tsipras’ memorandum

ΤΟ PΑRΟΝ: What is Tsipras afraid of

AVGHI: One more day of memoranda

DIMOKRATIA: Pensions. The end of main pensions, personal ones to come

ΝΕΑ SELIDA: Government reshuffle