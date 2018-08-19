Athens Newspapers Headlines

ATHENS – The Sunday edition of Athens dailies at a glance:
KATHIMERINI: Greece also under pressure after the memorandum
ΤΟ VIMA: Exit with prayers and threats
REAL NEWS: Under the fear of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan
ETHNOS: What changes after the exit from the memorandum
ΕLEFTHEROS TYPOS: The bill of Tsipras’ memorandum
ΤΟ PΑRΟΝ: What is Tsipras afraid of
AVGHI: One more day of memoranda
DIMOKRATIA: Pensions. The end of main pensions, personal ones to come
ΝΕΑ SELIDA: Government reshuffle