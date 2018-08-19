After Tourist Death, Greek Cops Patrol Philopappou Hill

ATHENS – The death of a 25-year-old Portuguese tourists who fell off a cliff on Philopappou Hill across from the Acropolis during a mugging has prompted police to send more patrols – which they claimed they had already scheduled anyway.

Senior police staff went to the area, notorious for muggings and knife attacks on tourists and residents, despite its popularity and usually large numbers of people there and said there will be more foot patrols and motorcycle cops driving by, with many police having been diverted to protect politicians and high-profile businessmen from possible anarchist attacks.

A high-ranking police officer who was not identified told Kathimerini that increased patrols had been scheduled to come into effect on Aug. 17, too late to save the tourist, whose name was not given and as police were still looking for three attackers said to be unlawful immigrants.

Police were looking for fingerprints among the rocks and area and checking police stations around the area and looking for DNA traces.

The woman accompanying the victim was said to be so shocked she couldn’t provide full details about the incident, the business newspaper Naftemporiki said, although she said one of the attackers tried to grab her purse during the assault before they ran.