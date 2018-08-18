Tragedy for Greek-Americans at the sea: A 68 year-old-man is dead, a 22-year-old man is missing

INOUSES, CHIOS. Early in the morning a man was found dead in the sea area south of Oinousses by a fishing boat. He was one of the two Greek-Americans who were missing, after the boat they were on, along with two more people, sank.

According to the port authorities, the man was identified as the 68-year-old father of a 24-year-old Greek American woman who was also on board the boat.

The 24-year-old woman was found safe by a fishing boat in the early morning. She said that since Friday noon she was on board a boat that eventually sank. With her were her 68-year-old father, a 68-year-old friend of her fathers, and her 22-year-old brother.

The 68-year-old friend of her father was found safe. He was rescued by a port authorities boat. Her 22-year-old brother is still missing.

Three port authorities boats, a ship of the Greek navy, three private boats and a helicopter of the Greek air force continue the search for the missing man.