The Greek Consul in Melbourne 1919-21

Alexander V. Maniachi was the honorary Greek Consul in Melbourne, Australia for the period covered in this article. At this time, there was no official Greek diplomatic representation in Australia until the appointment of career diplomat Leonidas Chrysanthopoulos (1926-32) as Consul-General in Sydney. Maniachi arrived in Melbourne in the late 1880s, was a naturalized British subject and a businessman. He discharged his diplomatic duties loyally and defended Greek interests in letters to the editor in the columns of the Melbourne …