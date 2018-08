When King Paul of Greece died in 1962, President Truman, already out of office for a decade, was part of the U.S. delegation that attended the funeral. American flags were abound as the Greeks shouted, lovingly, “Barba (Uncle) Truman!” as his motorcade passed by.

The Greeks loved Truman because, essentially, he saved them from communism. Which is why since then, over the years, some communist-loving Greek vandals have marred the statue that was erected in Athens in his honor. Those aside, …