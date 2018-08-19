Going on in Our Community

THRU OCTOBER 2

ASTORIA – Greek Nights at Athens Square Park, 30th Avenue and 30th Street in Astoria, presents live music every Tuesday at 7:15 PM, July 10-October 2. Thirteen musical events are scheduled, including performances by Nikos Nikolaides and the Cosmopolitans with Olga Pantelis, Giorgos Fotakis and the Laiki Compania, and the Noora Belly Dancers. Free admission. More information is available at athenssquarepark.org.

AUGUST 17-18

EAST MOLINE, IL – Assumption Greek Orthodox Church, 4900 Kennedy Drive in East Moline, holds its annual Greek Festival on August 17-18, 11 AM-9PM. Authentic Greek foods, pastries, cooking demonstrations, live Greek music, dancing, a kids area, and more. More information is available by phone: 309-792-2912 and online: assumptionem.org.

AUGUST 17-19

ANCHORAGE, AK – Holy Transfiguration Greek Orthodox Church, 2800 O’Malley Road in Anchorage, holds the 24th Annual Alaska Greek Festival August 17-19. Enjoy the tastes, smells, sights, and sounds of Greece, Greek music and dancing. Admission and parking are free! Bouncy house for the kids. Hours: Friday, Aug. 17 and Saturday, Aug. 18, 11 AM–10 PM, and Sunday, Aug. 19, 11 AM-8 PM. Car Raffle for BMW X1 xDrive 28i, tickets $100 each, drawing on Sunday, Aug. 19, 7 PM. Winner need not be present to win. More information is available by phone: 907-344-0190 and at akgreekfestival.com.

CASTRO VALLEY, CA – Resurrection Greek Orthodox Church, 20104 Center Street in Castro Valley, holds its Greek Festival August 17-19. Delicious Greek foods and pastries. Coffee bar, shopping, and children’s activities. Free admission, free parking, free shuttle. Live Greek music, dancing, and dance lessons. Hours: Friday, Aug. 17, 5-10 PM; Saturday, Aug. 18, 11 AM–10 PM; and Sunday, Aug. 19, 11:30 AM-7 PM. More information is available by phone: 510-581-8950 and at greekfestival.me.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO – Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church, 2215 Paseo Road, holds the 20th Annual Greek Festival August 17-19. Enjoy traditional Greek foods and pastries, imports, guided church tours, gift shop, Greek groceries, Greek music and dancing. Free admission. Hours: Friday, Aug. 17, 4-10 PM; Saturday, Aug. 18, 11 AM–10 PM; and Sunday, Aug. 19, 11 AM-4 PM. More information is available by phone: 719-634-5678 and at amgoc.org.

PAWTUCKET, RI – Assumption of the Virgin Mary Church, 97 Walcott Street in Pawtucket, holds its 91st Annual Grecian Festival, August 17-19. Authentic Greek cuisine and pastries, baking with fillo demonstrations, Kafenio-Greek Cafe, Agora marketplace, live Greek music and dancing, and church tours, available. Free and open to the public, rain or shine, under the tents, ample free parking. Hours: Friday, Aug. 17, 5-10 PM; Saturday, Aug. 18, Noon–10 PM; and Sunday, Aug. 19, Noon-9 PM. More information is available by phone: 401-725-3127 and at greekfestivalri.com.

AUGUST 19

WEST ROXBURY, MA – Picnic and BBQ for St. Nectarios Greek Orthodox Church, celebrating the Assumption of the Virgin Mary, an exact replica of the Panagia Soumela icon will be placed for veneration on Sunday, Aug. 19 at the Holy Resurrection Chapel at Gethsemane Cemetery. The Liturgy in honor of Panagia Soumeliotissa begins at 8 AM. The Picnic and BBQ, 12 noon-8 PM at The Gardens at Gethsemane, 670 Baker Street in West Roxbury. Enjoy delicious food, Greek and American music, children’s games and activities. The event is a fundraiser to benefit St. Nectarios’ Ministries. More information is available by phone: 617-327-1983.

AUGUST 25-26

HONOLULU, HI – Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral of the Pacific hold the annual Greek Festival on Saturday, Aug. 25 and Sunday, Aug. 26, Noon- 9 PM, at the McCoy Pavilion at Ala Moana Beach Park, 1201 Ala Moana Blvd. in Honolulu. Enjoy Greek specialties like spanakopita, gyro, moussaka, pastichio, souvlaki, loukoumades, ouzo sorbet, and an amazing assortment of Greek pastries. A Greek Vegan Meal and vegetarian offerings will also be available. The Greek Taverna will be well stocked with imported Greek beer, ouzo, and red, white, and retsina wines. Other highlights include a Greek market/bazaar shopping experience with imported Deli food – Cretan olive oil, olives, herbs, grape leaves, cheeses, jams, pasta and more. Considered by many as Hawaii’s biggest “End of Summer Party” it’s a chance to travel to Greece without leaving Hawaii. More information is available by phone: 808-521-7220 and online: greekfestivalhawaii.com or on Twitter @GreekFestHawaii.

AUGUST 31-SEPTEMBER 2

NEW BUFFALO, MI – Greek Fest Labor Day Weekend at Agia Paraskevi Greek Orthodox Church at 18000 Behner Rd. just off I-94, Exit 4, in New Buffalo takes place Friday, Aug. 31-Sunday, Sept. 2. Enjoy 3 days of food, fun, and music, noon-11 PM daily. Featuring dance troupe performances, free parking and admission. The traditional Greek dinner, served from noon until 9 PM daily, will be prepared by the Formal Fork, the Mamouzellos family catering service. Delicious Greek pastries are also available.Church tours will be led by Fr. Paul Martin, the parish priest. The Greek Museum will also provide tours conducted by curator Elaine Thomopoulos. Raffle, face-painting, souvenir tables, bean bag (corn hole), baklava sundaes, and outside vendors are among some of the fun things for the young and young at heart. OPA! More information is available by phone: 269-469-0081 and online: aapgoc.mi.goarch.org.

SEPTEMBER 1

EAST MEADOW, NY – Summer Family Festival & Raffle Auction at Holy Trinity Orthodox Church, 369 Green Avenuein East Meadow on Saturday, Sept. 1 (rain or shine) from 10 AM-6 PM.The festival will feature Greek, Slavic, and BBQ foods, live Slavic music by Barynya, performing from 12-3 PM, raffle auction, kids’ games and prizes, flea market, vendors, and 50/50 raffle. There will be prayer services and church tours throughout the day. Admission is free. More information is available by phone: 516-387-4299, email: info@htocem.org or online: htocem.org. A flyer with a coupon for a $1 food ticket is available via email.

SEPTEMBER 1-3

MARLBOROUGH, MA – Saints Anargyroi Greek Orthodox Church, 9 Central Street in Marlborough, holds its Greek Festival during Labor Day weekend, September 1-3 with Greek food, Greek pastries, beer and wine, Greek dance groups, Greek souvenirs, face painting and kids’ games. Greek music by DJ George Regan. Scheduled to perform on Saturday, 3 PM and 5 PM: Boston Lykeion Ellinidon Dance Group; and 6-11 PM: Live Greek music with Kokoris Band with singers, Dimitra Aristidou and Kostas Haloulakos; and on Sunday, 3 PM and 5 PM: Greek Pride Hellenic Dance Troupe; and 6-11 PM: Live Greek music, Ted Chingris Band. Hours: Saturday, Sept. 1 and Sunday, Sept. 2, Noon-11 PM; and Monday, Sept. 3, Noon-5 PM. Free admission. More information is available by phone: 508-485-2575 and online: stsanargyroi.org.

BELMONT, CA –Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church, 900 Alameda de las Pulgas in Belmont, holds its 48th Annual Greek Festival, September 1-3.Enjoy Greek foods including lamb, chicken, gyros, spanakopita; dessertsincluding loukoumades, baklava, etc.; Greek music and dancing, live band, Taverna, mythology play, cooking demos, bookstore, church tours, Agora white elephant room, children’s entertainer, bouncy houses, and games. Hours: Saturday, Sept. 1 and Sunday, Sept. 2, Noon-10 PM, and Monday, Sept. 3, Noon-8 PM.More information is available by phone:650-591-4447 and online: belmontgreekfestival.com.

SEPTEMBER 6

MANHATTAN – EMBCA is proud to sponsor the 2nd AHEPA Seraphim Canoutas Lecture Series event with the Order of AHEPA District 6 (New York State) &Delphi Chapter #25 (Manhattan) on Thursday, Sept. 6 at the 3 West Club, 3 West 51st St.in Midtown Manhattan, 6 PM. The special event is a commemoration/remembrance of the Istanbul Pogrom / Septemvriana of September 6–7, 1955. The commemoration will be introduced by Lou Katsos, President of EMBCA, with presentations by AHEPA District 6 Governor Demi Pamboukis and District 6 Director of Hellenism Vassilios Chrissochos. The 2nd Seraphim Canoutas Lecture will be by Prof. Alexander Kitroeff.More information is available online: embca.com.

OCTOBER 6

TARPON SPRINGS, FL – The City of Tarpon Springs will present Night in the Islands –a free event on the world famous Sponge Docks (Dodecanese Blvd. between Athens and Roosevelt Streets), on Saturday, Oct. 6. Enjoy a Greek panygiri with music, dancing, and dining! And we will offer an hour of free Greek dance lessons by the Levendia Dance Troupe from 6-7 PM. Night in the Islands will feature the engaging music of Ellada in front of the Sponge Exchange. To reserve a table for dinner, please contact participating restaurants Costa’s, Hellas, Mama’s, or Mykonos. This popular event is free, thanks to funding from the National Endowment for the Arts and the Tarpon Springs Merchants Association. For more information, contact Tina Bucuvalas at 727-916-0235 or tbucuvalas@ctsfl.us.