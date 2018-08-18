Greek Chocolate Mousse an Elegant Dessert to Enjoy

Chocolate mousse may not immediately strike you as a Greek dessert, but using Greek ingredients transforms this no-bake dessert into a quick, yet elegant way to complete your meal. The word “mousse” is French for foam, and the history of the foamy dessert can be traced back to at least 1768 with the publication of the book L’Art de bien faire les glaces d’office… avec un traité sur les mousses (The art of making ice creams properly… with a treatise …