Though it may seem like we know all there is to know about World War II, the truth is that there is still a great deal of classified information that has only recently come to light from that devastating global conflict. Heroes from the Greatest Generation like veteran Andrew Mousalimas are only now, 75 years after the end of WWII, receiving recognition for the dangerous missions they carried out and their service to their country.

Mousalimas now 90 something years old …