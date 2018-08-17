Varoufakis Apologia: “The Adults in the Room”

Yanis Varoufakis, the short-lived but blindingly bright shooting star, the first finance minister of Alexis Tsipras, brought more drama to the Greek political scene than any of the long line of political hacks that preceded and followed him since the equally dramatic(but more destructive) Andreas Papandreou.

Adults in the Room,Varoufakis’ first-person history of the2015 Greek debt drama, that nail-biting sequence of eventsthat began with Varoufakis as finance minister leading the Tsipras government into a riveting confrontation with the “troika” – the …