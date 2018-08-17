Unpresidential Behavior

Public life in the United States is increasingly going astray. It loses its balance, the careful formulation, the sense of need for cooperation.

It is becoming more personal , abusive, extortionist, with little thought to the example it gives younger generations and the damage abroad to the image of America, the preeminent country in the world.

The last examples, in particular, are disheartening.

Consider Omarosa Newman, an old friend of President Trump’s from the days of his television show, The Apprentice. During the …