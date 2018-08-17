Unpresidential Behavior

By Antonis H. Diamataris August 17, 2018

This image released by NBC Today shows reality TV personality and former White House staffer Omarosa Manigault Newman during an interview on the "Today" show on Monday, Aug. 13, 2018, in New York. (Zach Pagano/NBC via AP)

Public life in the United States is increasingly going astray. It loses its balance, the careful formulation, the sense of need for cooperation.

It is becoming more personal , abusive, extortionist, with little thought to the example it gives younger generations and the damage abroad to the image of America, the preeminent country in the world.

The last examples, in particular, are disheartening.

Consider Omarosa Newman, an old friend of President Trump’s from the days of his television show, The Apprentice. During the …

