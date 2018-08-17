Greek Lighthouses Open to the Public on Sunday for ILLW Weekend

Twenty-seven lighthouses in Greece will open to the public on Sunday, August 19, to celebrate the International Lighthouse Lightship Weekend (ILLW).

Visitors will be given information about the importance of lighthouses and the duties of lighthouse staff.

According to the ILLW’s site, the event began in 1998 and is run annually by the Ayr Amateur Radio Group during the third full weekend in August, attracting over 500 lighthouse entries located in over 40 countries.

In Greece, he following lighthouses will be open to visitors from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Sunday (shown alphabetically by general area, followed by specific location):

· Alexandroupoli area: Alexandroupoli

· Arta: Koprena

· Cephalonia: Gerogombos

· Chalkida: Kaki Kefali

· Chalkidiki: Kassandra

· Chania, Crete: Drepano

· Evia: Vassilina

· Fthiotida (facing Evia): Arkitsa

· Gythio: Kranai

· Ikaria: Pappas

· Ilia: Katakolo

· Kea (or Tzia): Agios Nikolaos

· Kythira: Moudari

· Laconia: Tenaro

· Laconia: Monemvasia

· Lavrio: Vrysaki

· Limnos: Plaka

· Loutraki: Melangavi

· Paros: Korakas

· Patra: Drepano

· Paxi Islands: Lakka

· Psara: Kokkinopoulo

· Serifos: Spathi

· Skopelos: Gourouni

· Thera (or Santorini): Akrotiri

· Thessaloniki: Megalo Emvolo

· Zakynthos: Keri