Blueberries: Health Benefits and Four Recipes

Naturally low in fat and sodium, with just 80 calories per cup, blueberries are a tasty addition to any diet. They contain phytonutrients called polyphenols which are thought to improve or help treat digestive and weight management issues, diabetes, neurodegenerative disease, and cardiovascular diseases. High in manganese and a good source of vitamin C and fiber, blueberries are also full of anthocyanins, the compounds that give them their blue color. Dietary fiber may reduce the risk of heart disease and …