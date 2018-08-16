An Uncle’s Lesson on Immigration

By Antonis H. Diamataris August 16, 2018

Senior Advisor Stephen Miller. (Photo by Gage Skidmore/Wikipedia)

As one of countless immigrants to this country, I watch with enormous vexation and concern for America’s future, the thoughtless political exploitation of foreign-born persons by President Trump.

Are there are bad among them, as the president reminds us almost every day? Of course there are; there always were.

But the good ones, the honest, hardworking, law-abiding ones, who have contributed a lot and continue to contribute to the development of this country, overwhelmingly outnumber the bad, and consequently, we cannot throw …

1 Comment

  1. Its not legal immigrants; never has been, our parents immigrated legally and became citizens and prospered ; Its the illegal immigrants. Again a sweeping conclusion by you that ignores the real problem.So common among the fake news.

    Reply

