U.S. Names Garber Ambassador to Cyprus, Starting Jan. 1.

U.S. President Donald Trump announced he will appoint veteran diplomat Judith Gail Garber of Virginia as American Ambassador to Cyprus to replace Kathleen Doherty, whose term finishes at the end of the year.

The appointment is subject to Senate confirmation and the procedure is expected to take three months.

Garber, a career member of the Senior Foreign Service, class of Career Minister, has served as an American diplomat since 1984.

She is currently Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for the Bureau of Oceans and International Environmental and Scientific Affairs at the United States Department of State, a position she has held since 2012.

A Latvian speaker, she also served at six US missions in foreign posts, including as Ambassador to Latvia from 2009-12 and in high-ranking positions in Washington, including Deputy Assistant Secretary in the Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs at the United States Department of State from 2007 to 2009.

Garber earned a B.S.F.S. from Georgetown University, is the recipient of 20 State Department awards and also speaks Spanish, Hebrew and Czech.

The nomination comes as the island remains in flux after reunification negotiations collapsed in July, 2017 at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana when Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Turkish-Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci said they would never remove an army on the northern third occupied since an unlawful 1974 invasion.

Another American diplomat, Jane Holl Lute, was dispatched to Cyprus as a temporary envoy by United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who was at the Swiss talks and became the latest in a long line of UN leaders to find an answer.

Foreign Minister, Nicos Christodoulides said despite the failures that diplomacy is the only answer and that Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades made that clear to Lute during a recent meeting that Cypriots were ready to talk again and pick up from where the negotiations ended.

“If the other side too has the same determination and corresponding sincerity,” he said, and if there was progress using the UN guidelines, that, “Yes, we can hope that we will soon have a positive ending to the long adventure Cyprus’ Hellenism has been enduring for almost half a century.”