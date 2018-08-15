Kimisis tis Theotokou in Brooklyn Celebrates the Pascha of Summer

By Michalis Kakias August 15, 2018

Kimisis tis Theotokou Church in Brooklyn was decorated with flowers for the Great Vespers service on August 14. Photo: Michalis Kakias

BROOKLYN, NY – The Dormition of the Most Holy Theotokos was celebrated in Brooklyn, beginning with the Great Vespers on August 14, presided over by His Eminence Archbishop Demetrios, Geron of America, and the V. Rev. Damaskinos Ganas, the presiding priest of Kimisis tis Theotokou Church in Brooklyn. Priests from various communities in the tri-state area also assisted in the services.

The hymns to the Virgin Mary were chanted by the community’s chanters Demetrios Kehagias and Efstratios Gatanas.

In his speech, Archbishop Demetrios referred extensively to this great feast, urging the faithful to always pray in the embrace and protection of the Mother of God, who, as he noted, is the unshakeable pillar of the Church that supports and strengthens the faith of all.

His Eminence Archbishop Demetrios lights candles at Kimisis tis Theotokou Church in Brooklyn before the Great Vespers service on August 14. Photo: Michalis Kakias

Fr. Ganas spoke to The National Herald and expressed his best wishes and blessings to everyone.

“We are celebrating again this year, the Great Mother of God, the Mother of the World. Our community is very proud to bear the name of the Kimisis tis Theotokou. We pray through her intercession to pray for all people, especially for the sick and the bedridden. Protect and help our children and youth who are so much in need,” he said.

The V. Rev. Damaskinos Ganas, presiding priest of Kimisis tis Theotokou Church in Brooklyn, with His Eminence Archbishop Demetrios. Photo by Michalis Kakias

Parish Council President John Haskopoulos wished the best to those celebrating their name day and to all Hellenism health, happiness, prosperity, fulfillment of goals and aspirations.

Maria Logothetis, President of the National Philoptochos Society of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America, spoke with TNH about the joy she feels attending the services in the community where she grew up.

“Kimisis tis Theotokou Church is my home. Every year I come to celebrate the feast day of the church and to light a candle. I wish our Lady, the Theotokos to guide us, to enlighten us, and to protect us,” she said.

President of the St. Markella Philoptochos, Maria Tsoukaris, said the society always volunteers to help the Kimisis tis Theotokou Church.

The former president of the Philoptochos and for 62 years a member of the community, Kalliopi Demetriou, wished the Virgin to protect and guide the people.

After the vespers service and the Divine Liturgy, on the day of the feast, the Philoptochos Society and St. Markella’s Philoptochos hosted a reception for all those present.

The members of the Kimisis tis Theotokou Parish Council, left to right, Angelos Kotropoulos, Stavros Haviaras, Nikos Leonardos, Anna Kontoulis, Manolis Tsoukaris, Alekos Sideratos, President John Haskopoulos, and Demetris Mallas. Photo: Michalis Kakias

