Kimisis tis Theotokou in Brooklyn Celebrates the Pascha of Summer

BROOKLYN, NY – The Dormition of the Most Holy Theotokos was celebrated in Brooklyn, beginning with the Great Vespers on August 14, presided over by His Eminence Archbishop Demetrios, Geron of America, and the V. Rev. Damaskinos Ganas, the presiding priest of Kimisis tis Theotokou Church in Brooklyn. Priests from various communities in the tri-state area also assisted in the services.

The hymns to the Virgin Mary were chanted by the community’s chanters Demetrios Kehagias and Efstratios Gatanas.

In his speech, Archbishop Demetrios referred extensively to this great feast, urging the faithful to always pray in the embrace and protection of the Mother of God, who, as he noted, is the unshakeable pillar of the Church that supports and strengthens the faith of all.

Fr. Ganas spoke to The National Herald and expressed his best wishes and blessings to everyone.

“We are celebrating again this year, the Great Mother of God, the Mother of the World. Our community is very proud to bear the name of the Kimisis tis Theotokou. We pray through her intercession to pray for all people, especially for the sick and the bedridden. Protect and help our children and youth who are so much in need,” he said.

Parish Council President John Haskopoulos wished the best to those celebrating their name day and to all Hellenism health, happiness, prosperity, fulfillment of goals and aspirations.

Maria Logothetis, President of the National Philoptochos Society of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America, spoke with TNH about the joy she feels attending the services in the community where she grew up.

“Kimisis tis Theotokou Church is my home. Every year I come to celebrate the feast day of the church and to light a candle. I wish our Lady, the Theotokos to guide us, to enlighten us, and to protect us,” she said.

President of the St. Markella Philoptochos, Maria Tsoukaris, said the society always volunteers to help the Kimisis tis Theotokou Church.

The former president of the Philoptochos and for 62 years a member of the community, Kalliopi Demetriou, wished the Virgin to protect and guide the people.

After the vespers service and the Divine Liturgy, on the day of the feast, the Philoptochos Society and St. Markella’s Philoptochos hosted a reception for all those present.