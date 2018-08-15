Letter to the Editor: Response to LTE on Presidents and the Reply

To the Editor:

I was not surprised that the Letter to the Editor about the Republican presidents not being worthy of tying FDR’s shoes would get a response from Contributing Editor Constantine E. Scaros, but I am mostly surprised that anyone has any faith in politicians at all.

They’re people after all, with the average human failings, so we shouldn’t expect them to work miracles with a system that doesn’t allow them to do anything basically, unless they become dictators and force their agenda down everyone’s throat. The main occupation of the government is how not to get things done.

Aristotle Papavasileiou

San Diego, CA