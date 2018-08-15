Pavlopoulos, Mitsotakis Welcome News on Greek Servicemen

ATHENS – President Prokopios Pavlopoulos reiterated on Wednesday that the release of the two Greek servicemen was a basic act of justice by the Turkish authorities, in a statement from the island of Karpathos.

Pavlopoulos who is visiting the island for the celebration of the Dormition of Virgin Mary (August 15) said that “this happy development” show the way Turkey should follow from now on in order the climate of friendship and good neighbourhood with Greece to be totally restored.

He noted that “We Greeks are aware of the Turkish people’s problems. They are having difficult times and we know it” adding that they will not find more support in anyone else but Greece if they believe in our sincerity and our friendship. We believe that with this act (the release of the servicemen) we are making a new start.

Referring to the celebration of the Dormition of Virgin Mary, the Greek president said that our thoughts are always with the victims of the deadly Attica wildfires.

Finally, he sent the message to all directions that “we Greeks are determined to defend our borders, our land and our national sovereignty which are also the borders of the European Union”.

NEW DEMOCRACY LEADER WELCOMES NEWS ON GREEK SERVICEMEN

“The release of the two Greek officers is a welcome piece of news in such a gloomy summer for our country. All Greeks are awaiting their return with joy and emotion,” said New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis, who also congratulated the two officers and their families for their brave, dignified and patriotic stance.