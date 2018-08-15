The 12th Annual London Greek Film Festival Call for Film and Script Submissions

LONDON, UK – The 12th annual London Greek Film Festival takes place May 15-18, 2019. The festival invites Greek and international film directors, producers, writers, and artists from around the world to submit films and screenplays. Film and script submissions in competition.

Deadlines:

Early deadline 1: August 30

Early deadline 2: September 30

Early deadline 3: October 30

Early deadline 4: November 30

Regular deadline: January 15, 2019

Late deadline: February 15, 2019

Very late deadline: March 15, 2019

Films and Screenplays accepted from:

Greek Origin Individuals and Production Companies from all over the world (Greek Diaspora and Greek-Cypriots included), with no specific subject in their work, or International Individuals and Production Companies from all over the world, with film or screenplay related to Greece (i.e. subject, myths, history, or filming in Greece).

Accepting: Fiction Feature, Short Fiction, Documentaries, Experimental, Video Art, Music Videos, Animation.

Accepting Screenplays: Fiction Feature and Short Fiction.

Organized / Supported by: Cosmocinema, London, UK.

Art Director: Film Director & Producer Christos Prosylis

More information is available online: londongreekfilmfestival.com and via email: info@londongreekfilmfestival. com.