Letter to the Editor: Appreciation for Green Festival Tips

Thank you for the article, Suggestions on “How to Green up Your Greek Festival” by Angeliki Contis, which appeared in the August 11 issue and congratulations to the Greek community in Burlington, VT for doing such a great job in reducing waste from their festival. We often don’t think about how much of a mess the festival makes each year in terms of garbage and the environmental impact of all the plastic that is often thrown away when it could be recycled. Especially when some festivals run for three or even four days with so many people attending and enjoying the wonderful foods and pastries, a lot of waste is created. Thinking and planning ahead with these wonderful tips that were presented in the article is just what all the Greek festivals should be doing across the country, so we can all get on the same page with His All-Holiness Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew in saving the environment for future generations.

Christine Perdikopoulos

San Francisco, CA