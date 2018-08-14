Right wing Think Tank Endorses Single Payer Health Care

I was pleasantly astounded by a recent study on public health released by the Mercatus Center at George Mason University. The Center’s analysis concluded that single-payer health care would cut health costs, increase wages, and promote better health for the American public. I was astonished because the Center is funded by the arch-conservative Koch family.

The Mercatus report was written by Senior Research Strategist Charles Blahous, a conservative who served in the Bush administration from 2010-2015 as public trustee for Social …