Turkey Releases Two Greek Soldiers Pending Trial, Anadolu Reports

CONSTANTINOPLE – A Turkish court has ruled that there are no reasons to detain two Greek soldiers that had been imprisoned by Turkish authorities since March for allegedly entering a military zone in Turkey on the border with Greece.

The two men will be allowed to return to Greece, the court decided.

In a tweet shortly after the news, Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said “the release of the two Greek military officers is an act of justice, which will help to strengthen friendship, good neighborly ties and stability in the region.”

“I would like to congratulate and thank our two officers and their families for their courage, patience and confidence in the efforts of all of us, which were ultimately justified,” he added.