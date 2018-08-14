Cyprus Defense Minister Says Diplomacy Only Unity Option

With no sign collapsed reunification talks will resume, Cyprus’ Defense Minister Savvas Angelides said only diplomacy can bring a solution although that option has failed for more than four decades.

The last round of talks fell apart in July, 2017 at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana when Turkish-Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said they would never remove an army on the occupied northern third and wanted the right to miltarily intervene.

That led Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades to walk away from the bargaining table where United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres was trying to broker a solution but joined a long line of UN leaders who failed.

Speaking at a memorial service at Pachyammos in the Paphos district for National Guard officers and volunteers who lost their lives during the battles in north-west Tylliria in August 1964, Angelides said Anastasiades is ready to talk again if the Turkish side will drop military demands.

He said guidelines from Guterres should be the blueprint for new negotiations that have been done in secret, keeping details from Cypriots and Turkish-Cypriots who would be affected by any prospective deal that’s reached.

“The new initiative by the Secretary-General and the efforts of the President need to find us united, more than ever before,” the minister said, the Cyprus Mail reported.