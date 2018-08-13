Did U.S. Oppose Cyprus Invasion?

For nearly 44 years, almost all of us Greeks believed that the United States bore huge responsibility for the Turkish invasion of Cyprus.

On the basis of this non-negotiable truth, Greece and Cyprus charted their course , and we lived our own lives: we shut down Washington with a massive protest in 1974, the first major demonstration in the history of our community. We vilified the then-U.S. leaders but also afterward, and we shaped our political opinions as Greece chose their …