ATHENS – A 63-year-old man, victim of the wildfires in Mati, died on Monday at the intensive care unit of KAT hospital, raising the number of the death toll to 95.

Thirty people suffering from severe burns continue to be in hospitals in Attica, four of them intubated. Seven of 30 are in intensivie care units.

A child that is still in a childrens’ hospital is in good condition.