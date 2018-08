BERLIN – It took him almost 20 years to post the biggest success of his career. Greek triple jumper Dimitris Tsiamis won the bronze medal at the European Championships in Berlin at the age of 36… Tsiamis with a leap at 16,78 metres in his third attempt got the bronze and posted his best jump in the season.

It was the sixth medal for Greece in Berlin. Three gold, two silver and one bronze.