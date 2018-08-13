The Role of the Post-Modern Erinyes in Greece’s Present Tragedy

By Christopher Tripoulas August 13, 2018

In this Tuesday, July 24, 2018 photo, roof tiles lie under a damaged table on a balcony of a house in Mati, east of Athens. More than 86 people were either killed by the flames or drowned on Monday's wildfire as they tried to flee the fire into the nearby sea, waiting for hours in the water for rescue from local fishermen and private boat owners who saved many. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

Greece set a negative precedent again this summer, holding the infamous record of the deadliest fire in Europe in the 21st century. This unspeakable tragedy, totaling nearly 100 deaths so far, comes just months after the deadly floods in Western Attica that killed over 20 people.

In July, 2015, Greece once again made international headlines when its financial crisis came to a head, leading to a showdown between the government and its creditors, which resulted in still existent capital controls, unprecedented …

