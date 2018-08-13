The Role of the Post-Modern Erinyes in Greece’s Present Tragedy

Greece set a negative precedent again this summer, holding the infamous record of the deadliest fire in Europe in the 21st century. This unspeakable tragedy, totaling nearly 100 deaths so far, comes just months after the deadly floods in Western Attica that killed over 20 people.

In July, 2015, Greece once again made international headlines when its financial crisis came to a head, leading to a showdown between the government and its creditors, which resulted in still existent capital controls, unprecedented …