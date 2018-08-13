New Democracy Mocks SYRIZA Foreign Minister Kotzias’ Boasts

ATHENS – Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias’ claims he’s a bold and courageous official were laughed off by the major rival New Democracy which mocked what they suggested were his self-aggrandizing and self-serving boasts about his political prowess.

New Democracy’s Shadow Foreign Minister Giorgos Koumoutsakos mock Kotzias for outlining a long line of principles the minister said he follows even though he has done little to stop provocations from Turkey, brought derision and fierce criticism for giving away the name of the ancient Greek province of Macedonia in a new name for the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM), now is embroiled with diplomatic rows with Russia despite being a former Communist stalwart and failed to help broker a reunification deal on Cyprus.

In a tweet, Kotzias said, “Foreign policy requires pragmatism (and) realism, not fear (It requires) courage and resilience, not nightmares; determination with flexibility, not cowardice; faith in principles, not opportunistic behavior; (fresh) ideas not stale ones; theoretical and practical knowledge, not half-baked notions; a spirit of resistance, not subservience.”

Koumoutsakos tweeted back that what Kotzias really showed was that, “The absolutely fundamental, obvious and self-evident (elements) are presented as the definition of ‘inspired’ foreign policy,”

The New Democracy official added that, “I notice however that among the many elements described (by Kotzias) as necessary ingredients of foreign policy, there was no mention of seriousness. I am not surprised,” the conservative official said.