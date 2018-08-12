Health Benefits of Blackberries and Two Recipes

Blackberries are full of antioxidants, vitamins, nutrients, and fiber. Per serving, blackberries have one of the highest antioxidant contents of any food ever tested, studies have shown. A 2006 study published in The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, indicated that blackberries’ antioxidant content, 5.75 millimoles per serving, far surpassed that of other foods. Regular consumption of blackberries may therefore have all the positive impact on health, athletic performance, and disease risk associated with an antioxidant-rich diet.

The health benefits of blackberries …