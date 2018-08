Aegean Airlines deserves to be studied by other Greek companies and even used as a case study by Harvard Business School for excelling in its field.

In a country like Greece, where excellence is regarded as an insult, where long-term strategy has given way to occasional, short term profit, Aegean, the country’s airline, stands out.

And it stands out not merely by a smidgen, but remarkably. It’s like a foreign company that miraculously landed in Greece and is operating in the …