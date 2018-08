Liberals love to excoriate their non-liberal counterparts who say: “I’m white, I’m not a racist, and neither are my friends and family. Racism in America is a thing of the past.” Rightfully, they ridicule this statement, pointing out the fallacy of “if I don’t see it happening, it must not exist.”

These same liberals, however, are committing the same fallacy when it comes to whether or not a person at times needs an ID to buy groceries. “I buy groceries all …