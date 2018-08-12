Lefteris Petrounias Does His Magic Again, Wins 4th Consecutive European Gold

Greek Olympic athlete and world champion Lefteris Petrounias won his fourth consecutive European gold in gymnastics on rings at the European Championships 2018 in Glasgow.

The 27-year-old clinched this year’s championships following golds in 2015, 2016 and 2017. He won the gold with 15,466 points and was followed by Turkey’s Ibrahim Colak (15,100 points) and Britain’s Cordi Taloch (15,000 points).

In a tweet, the European Championships celebrated the outstanding achievement as follows: “Eleftherios Petrounias is still the LORD OF THE RINGS! Winning GOLD on the rings with a massive score of 15.466 giving the Olympic and World champion his 4th consecutive European title! Outstanding from the best man in the World on two rings.”