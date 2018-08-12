Papachristou Wins Third Gold Medal for Greece in Berlin
By ANAAugust 12, 2018
Bagging Greece’s fourth medal at the European Championships in Berlin, Voula Papachristou took gold for her 14.60 m triple jump on Friday, August 10. (Photo by Eurokinissi)
BERLIN – Paraskevi Papachristou won the gold medal in the triple jump event in the European championship in Berlin. The Greek champion with a leap at 14.60m in her second attempt took the first place and offered to Greece the third gold medal in Berlin’s championships.
Papachristou dedicated her winning leap to the victims of the deadly fires in eastern Attica by pointing to a black ribbon that she wore on her T-shirt.