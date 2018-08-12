Greece’s Belibasaki Gets Silver in European Championships

BERLIN – Maria Belibasaki was happy and moved with the silver medal she won at the 400m event late Saturday in the European Championships that is held in Berlin.

“I tried very hard. I was feeling very good before the race and I was ready to win… I wish good health to everyone. I feel very sorry for the situation in Greece, the people are suffering”, she stated and dedicated her medal to the victims of the wildfires in Greece.

The 27-year old sprinter from Crete finished in 50.45. Her performance is a new is a new national record for the 400m event. It was the fifth medal for Greece at the 2018 European Athletics Championiships.

