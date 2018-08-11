Loukoumi Day at Citi Field for Mets vs. Phillies on September 9

FLUSHING, NY – Join the Loukoumi Foundation and the New York Mets for Loukoumi Day at Citi Field on Sunday, Sept. 9. The Foundation will be featured as the non-profit of the game. Face painting and activities begin at 11:10 AM, two hours before game time. A pre-game on-field ceremony will also be held with the Mets Spirit Awards presented to: The Eastchester School District, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, the Queens Library, and the Catholic Schools in the Archdiocese of New York.

The Mets vs. Phillies begins at 1:10 PM. The Mr. Met Dash, during which kids get to run the bases, takes place after the game.

Tickets: $50 includes Field Level Ticket- Big Apple Reserved Section first 6 rows and a Mets t-shirt. The first 15,000 fans also receive a Mets chip bowl.

Front Row Sponsor Tickets are also available: $500 includes 2 Tickets and a Jacob deGrom signed baseball; $350 includes 2 Tickets and a Noah Syndergaard signed baseball, and $250 includes 2 Tickets and an Amed Rosario signed baseball. Signed baseballs are on a first come first serve basis.

The Loukoumi Make A Difference Foundation is a 501c3 nonprofit organization formed with the consent of the New York State Department of Education to teach children to make a difference in their lives and the lives of others. Loukoumi, a fluffy little lamb, is the main character from the Loukoumi book series that wants to make the world a better place. The Loukoumi Make A Difference Foundation seeks to teach children to follow Loukoumi’s lead and to make a positive difference.

For tickets to Loukoumi Day at Citi Field and more information: LoukoumiFoundation.org.