The Parish Priest

The events about my priest-father related in this story took place almost a hundred years ago. The Greek Orthodox Church in the United States has undergone radical changes since then. Unlike the austere conditions priests faced during my father’s tenure, Orthodox priests today are often provided cost-free housing, an automobile, medical/hospital insurance, and upon retiring, a generous pension.
My father’s experience was starkly different. In a time when priests were much on their own, his story may prove useful as a …
Eternal be the memory of Father Petrakis and all the donors, wealthy and not so wealthy, who “planted” and “grew” the early Greek Orthodox Churches in America.
God Bless all Greek Orthodox faithful, both the “rich” and the “not so rich”—those faithful who might sacrifice a need or want on behalf of their church. Thank you for your support!
To all Greek Orthodox Hierarchy And Parish Council members, never forget Father Petrakis’s struggles and the efforts those early “planters” and “growers” of American Greek Orthodoxy.