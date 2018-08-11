The Parish Priest

The events about my priest-father related in this story took place almost a hundred years ago. The Greek Orthodox Church in the United States has undergone radical changes since then. Unlike the austere conditions priests faced during my father’s tenure, Orthodox priests today are often provided cost-free housing, an automobile, medical/hospital insurance, and upon retiring, a generous pension.

My father’s experience was starkly different. In a time when priests were much on their own, his story may prove useful as a …