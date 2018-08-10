Washington Must Say “Oxi” to Turkey

By Antonis H. Diamataris August 10, 2018

In this July 25, 2018 photo, Andrew Craig Brunson, an evangelical pastor from Black Mountain, North Carolina, arrives at his house in Izmir, Turkey. Brunson, who had been jailed in Turkey for more than one and a half years on terror and espionage charges was released and will be put under house arrest as his trial continues. (AP Photo/Emre Tazegul)

Decades of history reveal U.S.-Turkey relations having gone through various crises, which however returned to the typical very good state of affairs with the United States capitulating because it considers Turkey to be a precious ally.

However this time, something has changed; the crisis in their relations deepens more and more.

The latest events – which have gone under-noticed – can only be characterized as dramatic. In particular, the Treasury Department, recently and uncharacteristically, imposed sanctions against the Turkish Interior and Justice …

