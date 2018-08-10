AHEPA Supreme President Loucas Responds to Moassaidis’ Letter

I could not have stated this any better. Bravo to our Executive Director.

At first I only noticed the reference to the difficulties facing organizations like AHEPA and I thought—true. But Basil points out the author’s alleged direct connection between a failing Sears and AHEPA, which escaped me, and with that bleak outlook I take issue. In one article judgment and sentencing are rendered: service organizations built upon fundamental values like love, respect, family, honor, friendship, community service, charity, excellence, and many more, are dying or dead.

The AHEPA Family carries a legacy forged in these values and found only through Greek heritage: philotimo. I would not bet against philotimo!

The many who invest heart and soul in human bonds created as an end-product to joining together to promote higher ideals for man and community see things differently and thus strive through action to make things different. Belief in and effort towards a greater good transcend bricks and mortar. A human bond ignited by these values makes the difference for a better community and humanity.

Add one touch of philotimo and we have something truly special that very well may separate AHEPA from the rest of the pack and avoid such a harsh sense of reality. Mix one touch of hope and my bet is AHEPA survives—bricks, mortar, social media and all.

Thank you for the thought-provoking letter to the Editor.

George E. Loucas, R.Ph., J.D.

Supreme President

The Order of AHEPA