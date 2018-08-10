Greece’s Stefanidi, Kyriakopoulou at the Top of Europe

Katerina Stefanidi won the gold medal in the pole vault final on Thursday at the European Athletics Championship in Berlin with a leap of 4.85 meters. But the good news for Greece does not stop there as Nikoleta Kyriakopoulou took second place in the same event jumping 4.80 meters. Third place was taken by Great Britain’s Holly Bradshaw.

The golden girl of Greek track and field that has been starring in recent years on international competition, Stefanidi went for 4.96 meters but failed to clear it in three attempts.

A third Greek participant, Eleni Polak, also took part in the event but failed to clear 4.30 meters.