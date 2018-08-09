PTWF, Muslim Partners Urge Erdogan to Open Halki Seminary and Release Pastor Brunson

NEW YORK (PRNewswire) – Pave the Way Foundation (PTWF) together with 17 Muslim partners, requested that the government of Turkey recognize and follow ” The Covenant of Protection to Those Who Adopt Christianity ” sealed by the Prophet Muhammad in 628 AD. This law commands his followers (Muslims) to protect the people of the book (Jews and Christians) until the end of days. The authenticity of this Islamic law has been sustained throughout the ages by Islamic scholars yet has been largely ignored by the media and purposely hidden by those who seek to illegally use religion to justify violence.

Specifically, in a joint letter addressed to Prime Minster Erdogan (now president) originally issued in 2012, the group specifically asked that the government of Turkey reopen the Greek Orthodox seminary in Halki, closed since 1971.

In July 2012, Dr. Mehmet Gormez, President of the Islamic authority in Turkey, visited His All Holiness Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, in support of reopening the seminary in the name of Islam. Dr. Gormez embraced the patriarch and stated, “A religious community’s dependence on other countries to raise their own theologians does not befit Turkey as a major country. I would like to note that its [the Greek seminary’s] continuation in accordance with the relevant laws and regulations just as it did throughout history will befit the greatness of this country.”

“We wish to further highlight, based on the covenants of the prophet, that the government of Turkey should release Pastor Andrew Brunson, jailed since 2016. We join our prayers with others of all faiths and persons of good will that Pastor Brunson be permitted to return home and rejoin his family and that the Halki seminary will soon be reopened,” says PTWF Founder, Gary Krupp.

About Pave the Way Foundation

