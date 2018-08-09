Kammenos Says Erdogan Ordered Arrest of 2 Greek Soldiers

ATHENS – Defense Minister Panos Kammenos said two Greek soldiers held in Turkey after accidentally crossing the border while on patrol in bad weather on March 1 were really arrested on orders of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to force Greece to return eight Turkish soldiers seeking asylum after fleeing a failed coup against him in July, 2016.

“I do not think this was a random act. They found an opportunity on a night with snow to put their plan into action,” Kammenos said without explaining himself further.

The detention of the Greek soldiers has worsened relations between the countries with Kammenos frequently swiping at Erdogan, who has regularly sent Turkish fighter jets and warships to violate Greek airspace and waters.

Erdogan also said that Prime Minister and Radical Left SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras had promised him the Turkish soldiers would be sent back to face justice – they denied taking any part in the attempt to overthrow him.

But Greece’s highest court has ruled against their extradition, saying their lives could be in danger with Erdogan purging civil society and the military and saying he’d like to bring back the death penalty, anathema to the European Union he wants Turkey to join.

Tsipras opposes asylum for the soldiers but said he can’t go against the Greek courts at the same he wants Erdogan to intervene in the Turkish judicial system to send back the Greek soldiers.