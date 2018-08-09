Inspectors Find Widespread Tax Cheating by Mykonos Businesses – Again

In what’s become a kind of summer ritual, Greek tax inspectors conducted yet another crackdown on tax-cheating businesses on Mykonos, who are generally allowed to stay open and take in profits far more than the fines they are assessed on the island known for gouging tourists.

Among the more egregious cases was the discovery that Louis Vuitton stores were using Swiss-based Point of Sales (POS) machines to hide receipts from Greek inspectors, the state news agency ANA reported. The machines were seized but there was no word on whether the stores were ordered to shut even temporarily or if they could keep selling luxury bags for cash.

Auditors ordered the 48-hour closure of Kalua Mykonos on Paraga beach after they found the bar and restaurant had failed to issue sales receipts for 3,500 euros to the value of 3,500 euros ($4,056) while the merchandise shop didn’t have any invoices to show at all, with no word on whether it was also suspended from operating.

Officials also confiscated 19,000 euros ($22,109) in daily takings from the well-known Katrin restaurant in the center of Myconos town after they discovered it owed 380,000 euros ($440,383) to the tax office but no report on whether it was allowed to keep operating while the government is chasing small debtors and confiscating their bank accounts.

A 48-hour closure order was also imposed on a large laundry business on the island when it was found not to have issued receipts for 13,000 euros’ ($15,066) worth of sales, Kathimerini said in a report on the operation code named Trident that involves 56 inspectors looking into hotels, water sports providers, bars, restaurants, merchandise shops and other businesses.

The operation is expected to move to Paros, Santorini and Rhodes, the alert giving businesses there time to hide what they’re doing, knowing the inspectors are coming to check them.