Greek Prisoners of War in Turkey in Early 1924

At the end of the Greek-Turkish war in September,1922, the Kemalists detained Greek males aged 17-45 and deported them to work in the infamous labor battalions in the Anatolian interior. The vast majority of these were Anatolian Greeks and also captured Greek soldiers. These men suffered terribly at the hands of their Turkish captors with many of them perishing from thirst, disease, exhaustion, exposure, and beatings.

