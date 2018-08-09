Greek Prisoners of War in Turkey in Early 1924

By Stavros T. Stavridis August 9, 2018

An image from the Catastrophe of Smyrna 1922. Photo: Museum of Asia Minor Hellenism "Filio Hademenou" in Nea Filadelfeia, Eurokinissi/Tatiana Bollari

At the end of the Greek-Turkish war in September,1922, the Kemalists detained Greek males aged 17-45 and deported them to work in the infamous labor battalions in the Anatolian interior. The vast majority of these were Anatolian Greeks and also captured Greek soldiers. These men suffered terribly at the hands of their Turkish captors with many of them perishing from thirst, disease, exhaustion, exposure, and beatings.

The two Greek-American daily newspapers – Atlantis and National Herald – published an account  of …

