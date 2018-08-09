Greece’s Miltos Tentoglou at the Top of Europe

BERLIN – Miltos (Miltiades) Tentoglou late Wednesday won the gold medal in the men’s long jump final at the European Athletics Championships that are held at the Olympic stadium in Berlin.

The 20-year-old won with a leap of 8.25m. Tentoglou became the first Greek and the youngest athlete that wins the gold medal in the men’s long jump event in the European Championship.

Tentoglou, who was born in the city of Grevena, was a freerunner and parkourer when a coach saw him in action at the age of 15 and urged him to try athletics.