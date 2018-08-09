Kammenos Will Quit Coalition if FYROM Name Deal Goes to Vote

ATHENS – Getting tough with elections coming within the next year and his Independent Greeks (ANEL) at about 1 percent in polls after reneging on anti-austerity promises to enter a coalition with the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA, Defense Minister Panos Kammenos said he’ll put his party out if a deal to rename the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) comes to a vote in the Parliament.

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras controls the body only because he has the seven votes from ANEL, giving the coalition a two-seat majority. If the deal to rename FYROM as North Macedonia – twice ratified by lawmakers there – passes a referendum in that country, it could come before Greece’s Parliament at the end of the year or early in 2019.

“I will not allow this deal to go through with my own consent,” he told Real FM although if Tsipras gets enough votes from rival parties the deal will go through.

Kammenos objects to the anti-nationalist Tsipras and SYRIZA giving away the name of the Greek province of Macedonia and if he goes through with his threat – he has frequently barked defiance only to quickly surrender and vote the Leftist line so he can stay in power – Tsipras would need to find a substitute partner or face his government collapsing.

The two parties are otherwise ideological rivals but entered into the agreement to work with each other to form a government that has seen them often clash but then stick together in adopting brutal austerity measures both opposed while out of power.

Tsipras made the deal to end a 27-year name feud between the countries that began when a New Democracy government agreed to let the country breaking away from the collapsing Yugoslavia to use the name Macedonia in what was supposed to be the temporary acronym of FYROM.

But when successive governments in FYROM began claiming Greek lands, including the real Macedonia and second-largest city and major port of Thessaloniki, Greece used its veto to keep its neighbor out of NATO and beginning European Union accession talks.

United Nations envoy Matthew Nimetz, an American lawyer who had failed for two decades to find a solution, helped broker the deal, resuming negotiations earlier this year after a three-year break amid speculation the US was pressuring Greece to give in so that FYROM could get into NATO, noting that 140 countries were already calling the country by the name Macedonia alone.