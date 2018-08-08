In Memoriam: Family Releases Statement on the Passing of Faye Spanos at 92

LOS ANGELES, CA – The sad news was announced on Wednesday, August 8, via a statement on the Los Angeles Chargers’ website that Faye Spanos, matriarch of the Spanos family, had passed away at age 92.

The entire statement follows:

In Memoriam: Statement on Behalf of the Spanos Family on the Passing of Faye Spanos

The entire Spanos family is heartbroken to announce the death of the family’s matriarch, Faye Spanos, who passed away peacefully at age 92. Faye was the essence of grace, compassion, humility, and kindness. Her devotion to her family and her deep faith in God guided her throughout her life. Faye was a blessing to all who knew and loved her.

Beloved wife, mother to four children, grandmother to fifteen grandchildren, and great grandmother to ten, Faye lavishly nurtured them all with love, attention, and support. Faye married the love of her life, Alex, in 1948. As their family grew and their business prospered, Faye shared their good fortune first with their large extended families and then with their community. Faye’s generosity and kindness matched her husband’s, and together they made donations benefitting schools, children, the arts, hospitals, and people in need.

Faye Spanos’ Greek name “Fotini” derives from the Greek word for light. And throughout her life Faye has been the light and rock for Alex and for her family. She brought balance, encouragement, faith, support and love to her family. Faye’s legacy to her large family and to those who knew her and loved her was her multitude of kindnesses and her fathomless compassion. Faye Spanos will be missed terribly by her family and by all who knew her.

Funeral arrangements are underway and will be announced in the next few days.