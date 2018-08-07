Super League to Start as Scheduled Aug. 25

Greece’s Super League football competition will start on schedule on August 25 after Deputy Sports Minister Giorgos Vassiliadis reached an agreement with the seven teams that had been left without television coverage.

The seven teams – Panathinaikos, Aris, Atromitos, Panaitolikos, Xanthi, Appollon Smyrnis and Lamia – agreed on a two year deal with state broadcaster ERT regarding the coverage of their games. The deal is worth a total of 17 million euros for the year, with the largest chunk going to Panathinaikos and Aris.

The draw to determine the fixture for the 2018-2019 season will take place Thursday.