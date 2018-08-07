New Building Discovered at Despotiko Island’s Apollo Sanctuary (Photos)

Archaeological excavations this past summer season at Mandra, on the uninhabited island of Despotiko west of Antiparos, revealed a new building containing two rooms, each with a courtyard before it.

The unexpected find came to light during this year’s excavating season that ran from May 28 to July 6, 2018 under the Cycladic Ephorate archaeologist Yiannos Kouragios.

Building T was found north of the North Stoa and Building E, measuring 7.90 by 7.45 meters. Each of the two rooms also has its own entrance. Excavators found multiple metal objects and inscribed ceramics dated to the first half and the middle of the 6th century BC.

“This year’s excavation focused on the areas surrounding the main temple and Buildings Z and R,” the Ministry of Culture said in a statement on Monday. “The results of the season were particularly illuminating in terms of topography and how the ancient temple was laid out,” it added.

The site of Mandra contains an extensive sanctuary complex dedicated to Apollo that reached its apex in the Late Archaic period, and the 6th century BC in particular.

Other discoveries this summer include a large open area laid with shale (12 by 3 m) in the Eastern Complex, with 15 black oil lamps (lychnoi) and inscribed pottery shards. Summer plans included four-week-long restoration work, which added a third column to Apollo’s temple, “allowing the visitor to envision the magnificence and size (of the temple) even from the island of Antiparos, across,” the ministry said.

Excavations at Mandra began about 20 year ago, and this year were funded by Athanasios and Marina Martinou, the Levendis, Kanellopoulos and Latsis Foundations, and the College Year in Athens/DIKEMES.