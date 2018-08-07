Stung by Wildfires Disastrous Response, Tsipras Eyes Cabinet Shakeup

ATHENS – Already reeling for reneging on anti-austerity promises, Prime Minister and Radical Left SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras is expected to sweep out some of Cabinet ministers in the wake of the government’s widely-criticized failures to respond to wildfires that killed 91 people.

After the resignation of Citizens’ Protection Minister Nikos Toskas – who had insisted there were “no operational failures” despite not having had a disaster or evacuation plan that doomed scores of residents in the seaside village of Mati – Tsipras replaced the fire and police chiefs in the Capital and the General Secretary for Civil Defense Yannis Kapakis also quit.

The denunciation of the lagging response to the fire also pointed out Greek governments appointing people to key positions for which they aren’t qualified, handing out political favors instead and rewarding loyalists instead of competent people with experience in the field.

With three international bailouts of 326 billion euros ($377.23 billion) expiring on Aug. 20, leaving Greece at the mercy of the markets and Tsipras’ continued plunging in polls, the Premier is expected to try to put a new face on his fragile coalition between then and the Sept. 9 Thessaloniki International Fair (TIF) where he had been expected to promise more handouts.

Interior Minister Panos Skourletis, a close aide to the premier who has temporarily assumed Toskas’s duties, is expected to keep his post, said Kathimerini, as his Defense Minister Panos Kammenos, head of the pro-austerity, marginal, jingoistic Independent Greeks (ANEL) who are junior coalition partners in the government.

With Tsipras needing the seven votes of ANEL to have a two-vote majority in Parliament, Kammenos has been allowed to shoot from the hip and appears immune to any action against him by Tsipras, even after going to Mati and blaming the residents for the death toll because he said they had built unlawful homes – allowed by the government so they could be fined.

Kammenos also is against a deal the anti-nationalist Tsipras made to rename the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) as North Macedonia, giving away the name of an abutting ancient Greek province despite surveys showing 62-68 percent of Greeks opposed.

It was uncertain whether, with the bailouts ending, if Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos would stay after three years of mostly surrendering demands from the Troika of the European Union-European Central Bank-European Stability Mechanism (EU-ECB-ESM), putting the Marxist economist in the uncomfortable position of supporting banks and Capitalists.

While no other names have been floated in the media, one report said that former PASOK Socialist minister Mariliza Xenogiannakopoulou, her party having dissolved in the wake of going against its alleged principles in also supporting austerity, would join Tsipras’ floundering administration.

With the party he unseated in 2015, the New Democracy Conservatives – under the new leadership of Kyriakos Mitsotakis – taking big leads in polls, Tsipras is seen as frantic to find some way to reverse the downward spiral.

Other reports said that the disastrous response to the fires and refusing to take any blame before resignations and firings finally happened, were expected to shift support from SYRIZA to the KKE Communists and even the ultra-extreme right Golden Dawn, which has been accused of using neo-Nazi methods and whose leaders and dozens of members are in the third year of a trial on charges of running a criminal gang, which they denied.