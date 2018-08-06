Turkey Says Greece Giving Criminals Asylum, Wants Turkish Journalist Returned

Ramping up tension, Turkey’s Foreign Ministry bitterly criticized Greek Justice Minister Stavros Kontonis for barring the block the extradition of journalist Turgut Kaya, despite a court ruling clearing the process in early June.

“This reveals once again that the traditional sentiments of the Greek political power against Turkey have not changed,” ministry spokesman Hami Aksoy said in a statement.

“Greece, which provided a shelter to PKK leader Ocalan in the past, today grants asylum to criminals wanted by Turkey and easily ignores the court judgements regarding their extradition,” he said, a reference to imprisoned Kurdish rebel leader Abdullah Ocalan.

“Greece is expected to respect good-neighborly relations and embrace the norms of contemporary law,” he said.

Kaya, 45, was arrested by Greek authorities in February while trying to enter the country. Turkish police consider him a terror suspect.

The two countries are at odds over Turkey holding two Greek soldiers who accidentally crossed the border while on patrol in bad weather on March 1 and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan demanding Greece return eight Turkish soldiers seeking asylum after fleeing a failed coup attempt against him in July, 2016 in which they said they didn’t take any role.