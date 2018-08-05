Going on in Our Community

THRU OCTOBER 2

ASTORIA – Greek Nights at Athens Square Park, 30th Avenue and 30th Street in Astoria, presents live music every Tuesday at 7:15 PM, July 10-October 2. Thirteen musical events are scheduled, including performances by Nikos Nikolaides and the Cosmopolitans with Olga Pantelis, Giorgos Fotakis and the Laiki Compania, and the Noora Belly Dancers. Free admission. More information is available at athenssquarepark.org.

THRU OCTOBER 6

TARPON SPRINGS, FL – The City of Tarpon Springs will present Night in the Islands –a free event on the world famous Sponge Docks (Dodecanese Blvd. between Athens and Roosevelt Streets) on August 4 and October 6 this year. Enjoy a Greek panygiri with music, dancing, and dining! And we will offer an hour of free Greek dance lessons by the Levendia Dance Troupe from 6-7 PM. Night in the Islands will feature the engaging music of Odyssey in April and May, and in July, August, and September we will feature Ellada in front of the Sponge Exchange. To reserve a table for dinner, please contact participating restaurants Costa’s, Hellas, Mama’s, or Mykonos. This popular event is free, thanks to funding from the National Endowment for the Arts and the Tarpon Springs Merchants Association. For more information, contact Tina Bucuvalas at 727-916-0235 or tbucuvalas@ctsfl.us.

AUGUST 2-10

MANHATTAN and BROOKLYN – The 2018 New York Euripides Summer Festival presents Suppliants, an American Thymele Theatre Production, with six free performances at New York City Parks in Manhattan and Brooklyn and at The Glicker-Milstein Theatre, Columbia University. On Thursday, Aug. 2 and Friday, Aug. 3 at the East River Park Amphitheater: John V. Lindsay East River Park – FDR Drive overpass – Exit 4 (Grand St.), 6 PM; Monday, Aug. 6 and Tuesday, Aug. 7 at The Richard Rodgers Amphitheater: Marcus Garvey Park, 120-124 Sts. Bet. Madison Av. & Mt. Morris Pk. W, 6 PM; Thursday, Aug. 9 at the Almira Kennedy Coursey Amphitheater: Herbert Von King Park 670 Lafayette Avenue in Brooklyn; and Friday, Aug. 10 at The Glicker-Milstein TheatreColumbia University, 3009 Broadway, Diana Center- Lower Level 2 (118th St.), 8 PM. Amphitheater Listings and Maps: bit.ly/euripidesfest. Reservations are not required but recommended for the August 10 performance. For Reservations by phone: 1-212-868-4444 or visit SmartTix. Just like in antiquity, all performances are free of charge to the public.

AUGUST 10

BRAINTREE, MA – St. Catherine’s Greek School Open Registration, 119 Common Street in Braintree. Register between June 21-August 10 and receive 15% off discount if tuition is paid in full. Register online, at the Greek Festival children’s tent, or at the church office. St. Catherine’s Greek School is a ministry of the church. Its goal is teaching the Modern Greek language, Greek history and culture, as well as the Greek Orthodox faith. Classes from Pre-K to Adult with the ability to receive a Certificate of Attainment in Modern Greek through the Ellinomatheia Track. Contact Greek School Director Maria Dimitriadis for more information: mdimitriadis@bostonpublicschools.org or call 781-843-0047.

AUGUST 10-11

SOMERVILLE, MA – Myrrh Streaming Icon of Theotokos Kardiotissa (Tender-Hearted) from Taylor, PA Viewing at the Dormition of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church, 29 Central Street in Somerville on Friday, Aug. 10 and Saturday, Aug. 11. Schedule for Friday: 6 PM Icon Arrival; 6:30 PM Paraklesis to the Most Holy Theotokos; 7:30 PM Talk with Fr. Mark Leasure; 8:30 PM Anointing of the faithful. Schedule for Saturday: 8 AM Matins Service; 9 AM Divine Liturgy and Anointing. More information is available by phone: 617-625-2222 and online: dormitionchurch.org.

AUGUST 12

CHICAGO, IL – The Classics Book Club at the National Hellenic Museum, 333 South Halsted Street in Chicago, discusses The Bacchae by Euripides, translated by William Arrowsmith, University of Chicago Press edition, on Sunday, Aug. 12, 1-2:30 PM. Led by Dan Perkey the book club offers dynamic discussion of classic Greek works in translation for all levels. Free for museum members, $10 for non-members. Register at nationalhellenicmuseum.org.

AUGUST 16

CHICAGO, IL – Thursdays at NHM Sip & Paint at the National Hellenic Museum, 333 South Halsted Street in Chicago, takes place Thursday, Aug. 16, 6-8 PM. Come join us for BYOB Sip & Paint Classes on the roof! Each session, students will be guided to paint a unique Greek scene such as: Island sunsets and the Parthenon. Cost: $20 Non-Members, $10 NHM Members and Students. Must be 21 and over on or before the day of the event. Those under 21 are not permitted. This event is BYOB and allows wine, wine coolers, beer, and hard cider. Hard alcohol is not permitted. NHM will not serve alcohol nor provide supplies to open bottles or cans. Register at nationalhellenicmuseum.org.

AUGUST 17-19

ANCHORAGE, AK – Holy Transfiguration Greek Orthodox Church, 2800 O’Malley Road in Anchorage, holds the 24th Annual Alaska Greek Festival August 17-19. Enjoy the tastes, smells, sights, and sounds of Greece, Greek music and dancing. Admission and parking are free! Bouncy house for the kids. Hours: Friday, Aug. 17 and Saturday, Aug. 18, 11 AM–10 PM, and Sunday, Aug. 19, 11 AM-8 PM. Car Raffle for BMW X1 xDrive 28i, tickets $100 each, drawing on Sunday, Aug. 19, 7 PM. Winner need not be present to win. More information is available by phone: 907-344-0190 and at akgreekfestival.com.

CASTRO VALLEY, CA – Resurrection Greek Orthodox Church, 20104 Center Street in Castro Valley, holds its Greek Festival August 17-19. Delicious Greek foods and pastries. Coffee bar, shopping, and children’s activities. Free admission, free parking, free shuttle. Live Greek music, dancing, and dance lessons. Hours: Friday, Aug. 17, 5-10 PM; Saturday, Aug. 18, 11 AM–10 PM; and Sunday, Aug. 19, 11:30 AM-7 PM. More information is available by phone: 510-581-8950 and at greekfestival.me.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO – Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church, 2215 Paseo Road, holds the 20th Annual Greek Festival August 17-19. Enjoy traditional Greek foods and pastries, imports, guided church tours, gift shop, Greek groceries, Greek music and dancing. Free admission. Hours: Friday, Aug. 17, 4-10 PM; Saturday, Aug. 18, 11 AM–10 PM; and Sunday, Aug. 19, 11 AM-4 PM. More information is available by phone: 719-634-5678 and at amgoc.org.

PAWTUCKET, RI – Assumption of the Virgin Mary Church, 97 Walcott Street in Pawtucket, holds its 91st Annual Grecian Festival, August 17-19. Authentic Greek cuisine and pastries, baking with fillo demonstrations, Kafenio-Greek Cafe, Agora marketplace, live Greek music and dancing, and church tours, available. Free and open to the public, rain or shine, under the tents, ample free parking. Hours: Friday, Aug. 17, 5-10 PM; Saturday, Aug. 18, Noon–10 PM; and Sunday, Aug. 19, Noon-9 PM. More information is available by phone: 401-725-3127 and at greekfestivalri.com.